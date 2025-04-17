Expand / Collapse search

3 juveniles detained in Harris County, allegedly crashed car into tree

Published  April 17, 2025 8:01am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Harris County law enforcement detained 3 juveniles accused of crashing a vehicle into a tree.
    • They were taken to a local hospital for injuries, officials say.
    • Constable Mark Herman says they are looking for one more possible juvenile who left the scene.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Three juveniles were arrested by Harris County authorities after they allegedly crashed a vehicle into a tree.

Juveniles detained for crash

What we know:

Constable Mark Herman stated deputies were called to the 21500 block of Falvel Misty Drive in north Harris County.

When officials got to the scene, they saw a vehicle had struck a tree but no one was inside.

Three juveniles were found nearby and taken to a local hospital after being detained.

According to Herman, there is one more possible juvenile who ran from the scene.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the juveniles will face any charges.

The Source: Information was provided by Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman's Office on X.

