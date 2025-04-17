3 juveniles detained in Harris County, allegedly crashed car into tree

The Brief Harris County law enforcement detained 3 juveniles accused of crashing a vehicle into a tree. They were taken to a local hospital for injuries, officials say. Constable Mark Herman says they are looking for one more possible juvenile who left the scene.



Three juveniles were arrested by Harris County authorities after they allegedly crashed a vehicle into a tree.

Juveniles detained for crash

What we know:

Constable Mark Herman stated deputies were called to the 21500 block of Falvel Misty Drive in north Harris County.

When officials got to the scene, they saw a vehicle had struck a tree but no one was inside.

Three juveniles were found nearby and taken to a local hospital after being detained.

According to Herman, there is one more possible juvenile who ran from the scene.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the juveniles will face any charges.