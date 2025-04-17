3 juveniles detained in Harris County, allegedly crashed car into tree
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Three juveniles were arrested by Harris County authorities after they allegedly crashed a vehicle into a tree.
Juveniles detained for crash
What we know:
Constable Mark Herman stated deputies were called to the 21500 block of Falvel Misty Drive in north Harris County.
When officials got to the scene, they saw a vehicle had struck a tree but no one was inside.
Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app
Three juveniles were found nearby and taken to a local hospital after being detained.
According to Herman, there is one more possible juvenile who ran from the scene.
What we don't know:
It is unclear if the juveniles will face any charges.
The Source: Information was provided by Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman's Office on X.