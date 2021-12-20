Experience life aboard the International Space Station with the newest VR immersive installation in Houston

The Infinite, the immersive installation inspired by NASA missions, is making its U.S. premiere at Sawyer Yards, December 21 in Houston.



The VR-driven, mixed media experience is an extension of the virtual reality series, Space Explorers: The ISS Experience, which was produced by Montréal-based Felix & Paul Studios in association with TIME Studios, NASA, the ISS U.S. National Lab and the Canadian Space Agency – and notably just took home the Emmy Award for Outstanding Interactive Program at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

THE INFINITE, in turn, takes the 360-degree footage from the VR series and incorporates it into a life-size 3D replica of the International Space Station, complete with a multisensory reproduction of a liftoff, resulting in an experience so powerful that most people have a visceral emotional response while experiencing it.

For its American premiere in Houston, THE INFINITE will include previously unseen footage from the first-ever cinematic spacewalk captured in 3D outside the International Space Station – in addition to offering visitors a self-directed experience aboard the ISS itself. Throughout the 60-minute journey, visitors’ senses will be enriched through the interactivity between physical objects, virtual reality, multimedia art, soundscapes, light design, and even the subtle scents of a forest – evoking memories of stargazing while lying on the grass. In essence, it is the closest the vast majority of people will ever get to being able to experience the singular sensation of being in space.

