Ex-husband charged in death of Texas woman missing since mid-November

A close friend of a San Augustine, Texas woman who went missing Nov. 13 is now talking about her disappearance.

“Many times I told her I have a house in Houston, you should leave that and come here and work in Houston," said Magda Saenz, a close friend of Alma Maldonado. ”It was just so hard for her, he was very aggressive.”

Maldonado, 31, is still missing despite her ex-husband Miguel Gomez, 39 being charged with her death.

Maldonado’s family and friends are now trying to find her body.

“She was kind of threatened if she ever left him, he would kill her,” said Saenz.

Saenz said they believe, in a ruse to get Maldonado alone, Gomez asked her to drop the four children off at the babysitter.

“He never went to pick them up. What we are assuming is that he went after her at her house. He wanted her alone, I guess,” said Saenz.

Alma has not been seen or heard from since November 13. Her car was found abandoned in the woods near Etoile.

Soon after, Gomez was taken in by San Augustine Police.

“They found the van, they found the blood, then they then went to the hotel room and arrested the ex-husband,” said Saenz. “He’s not talking.”

Maldonado's parents live in Mexico.

Saenz said, the father has just been told that his daughter is missing and her ex-husband is in jail but the mother still does not know.

The father has applied for a short-term visa at the Mexican consulate, but they are waiting on the San Augustine Police Department.

Family and friends say they are frustrated that police are not conducting more searches for the body.