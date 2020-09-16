Ex-Arlington officer indicted for killing woman while trying to shoot dog

article

A Tarrant County grand jury indicted the former Arlington police officer who fatally shot a sleeping woman while aiming at a dog.

Ravi Singh is now charged with criminally negligent homicide for 30-year-old Maggie Brooks’ death.

Last year, Singh was called out for a welfare check after someone reported seeing a woman passed out in the grass.

But as he approached the woman, Singh said an unrestrained dog began barking and running toward him. He told police he fired several shots at the dog and then heard the woman scream.

Brooks, the daughter of an Arlington fire captain, died from her injuries. The dog was grazed by the bullet but not seriously hurt.

Brooks’ family members said they are pleased with the charge but recognize it’s just the first step in getting justice for her death.

“Officers responding to welfare checks should not be so quick to use their deadly weapons in situations that do not call for use of force. Our hope is not only that this officer is held responsible for Maggie’s death, but that the Arlington Police Department is also held accountable for its lack of training and procedures in responding to welfare checks,” the Brooks family said in a statement.

Singh resigned from the police department shortly after the incident, which was captured by his body camera. That video is part of the criminal investigation.

If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to two years in prison.

