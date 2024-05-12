Expand / Collapse search
Ohio police officer ‘ambushed’, shot and killed

By Megan Ziegler
Updated  May 12, 2024 12:53pm CDT
FOX TV Digital Team
GettyImages-1422110945.jpg article

FILE - A defocused police car sits behind crime scene tape with flashing lights at night. Getty Images

A manhunt was underway Sunday near Cleveland, Ohio, after a police officer was reportedly shot and killed overnight. 

Local media reported the Euclid Police Department said its officers were called to a neighborhood for a disturbance Saturday night.

While they were investigating, "a gunman ambushed an officer, striking him with gunfire," the Euclid Police statement reads. 

WKYC reported that residents who live on the street reported hearing about a dozen gunshots.

The officer was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.

Ohio's attorney general, Dave Yost, identified the slain officer as Jacob Derbin and said he was in his first year with the department.

Yost vowed that the person responsible "will be found and will receive the full measure of justice."

Several law enforcement agencies were still looking for the suspect Sunday, who has been identified as 24-year-old Deshawn Anthony Vaughn.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed. 