Escaped Waller County fugitive found, shot self in the head: sheriff

The escaped prisoner from Waller County was found inside a home in Richards, Texas by law enforcement officers on Tuesday.

According to sources, Salvador Saucedo was located at a home believed to be associated with his girlfriend in the 5200 block of Trinity Street.

What happened to Saucedo?

Saucedo reportedly shot himself in the head, according to Waller County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say he was found inside a bathtub and pulled the trigger when authorities arrived. He was taken to HCA Conroe on life flight, sources say.

According to Sheriff Troy Guidry, Saucedo will survive and is in stable condition with vital signs.

Saucedo's girlfriend was arrested and will face charges for hindering apprehension, Sheriff Guidry added.

There was also a fire in the attic of the home started by Saucedo, the fire chief stated.

When did Salvador Saucedo escape from Waller County?

Saucedo escaped form Bellville Hospital on Jan. 23. He was being treated at the hospital and managed to pick his handcuffs and leg irons and flee on foot.

Salvador Saucedo (Photo: Waller County Sheriff's Office)

A massive manhunt ensued, involving multiple agencies including K-9 units, drones, and air support. Law enforcement officers conducted an extensive search of the surrounding area, focusing on the sparsely populated region north of N. Granville Street.

Richards ISD placed on lockdown

The school district sent a notice out to parents stated the school was on lockdown out of precaution because of law enforcement in the area.

Richards ISD also reported there was a fire at the location of the incident.

Shortly after their initial notice, the school district stated they had returned to a regular schedule and the fugitive was in custody.

What they're saying:

You can read the statements from Richards ISD below:

10:43 a.m.

"Dear Parents and Guardians,

We want to inform you that our school is currently under lockdown as a precaution due to law enforcement activity in the area involving a wanted fugitive. Additionally, there is a fire at the location of the incident, but it is not at the school. Please be assured that all students and staff are safe and secure inside the building.

Additional law enforcement is on-site and actively monitoring the situation. We have been advised to remain in lockdown until the individual is apprehended. For everyone’s safety, please do not come to the school at this time, as we will not be able to open the doors to allow anyone in or out.

We will provide updates as soon as more information becomes available. Thank you for your patience and cooperation as we prioritize the safety of our students and staff."

---

10:57 a.m.

Update: We have moved from a lockdown to a hold. This means our students and staff are safe and secure while remaining in their classrooms. Regular activities are resuming inside the classroom, but movement outside will remain restricted for now.

Please do not come to the school at this time, as we are still unable to allow anyone in or out.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation as we prioritize everyone’s safety. We will provide further updates as needed.

---

11:16 a.m.

Final Update: Our school has returned to its regular schedule as the fugitive is in law enforcement’s custody. While there was never any danger to our students or staff, we took all necessary precautions to ensure everyone’s safety. We appreciate the calm and responsible response from our students and staff, as well as the swift action of law enforcement. Thank you for your cooperation and support.