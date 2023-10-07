The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says an escaped inmate has been captured near the Clemens Unit in Brazoria.

According to TDCJ, Cadarion Avery, 20, had last been seen at the unit around 11:32 p.m. Friday.

Cadarion Avery (Photo: Texas Department of Criminal Justice)

TDCJ says he walked away from a trusty camp, which is a housing location outside the main prison for inmates serving non-violent sentences, prompting a search.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Officials say the search came to an end around 7:49 a.m. Saturday when Avery was located near the unit.

Cadarion Avery (Photo: Texas Department of Criminal Justice)

According to TDCJ, Avery, who was serving a five-year sentence for theft, will face felony escape charges.