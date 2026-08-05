Liberty County inmate arrested in Washington nearly 3 weeks after Kingwood escape

The Brief Yorlan Reyes was arrested in Mukilteo, Washington, nearly three weeks after escaping a Kingwood hospital. It's believed that people helped him while he was on the run, and he was threatening people in Texas while he was in Washington. Authorities say they sent information about Reyes to US Marshals, who then arrested him in Mukilteo.



After nearly three weeks on the run, an escaped Liberty County inmate has been found and captured, according to authorities.

Escaped Liberty County inmate found

What we know:

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Wednesday that Yorlan Rafael Reyes was found in Mukilteo, Washington, and taken into custody.

Officials reported Reyes' disappearance in mid-July after he allegedly fled HCA Houston Healthcare in Kingwood. Officials said Reyes was initially charged with Unlawful Disclosure or Promotion of Intimate Visual Material.

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It's believed that Reyes reached Cleveland, Texas, and stayed with people he knew for some time before eventually fleeing to Seattle, Washington.

Officials say they learned that Reyes had a cellphone and sent the number and other information to the US Marshals Service. The marshals then found and arrested Reyes in Mukilteo.

According to Liberty County authorities, Reyes was believed to have been sending threatening to females in Texas while he was in Washington.

Officials say Reyes will be charged for his escape, and he could face other extra charges.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not identify anyone who may have helped Reyes while he was on the run.

There is no information available about Reyes' initial charge.