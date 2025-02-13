The Brief Many Entergy Texas residential customers will receive a fuel cost refund as a bill credit. The credit will appear on bills for three months beginning in February. The bill credit will be applied automatically.



Most Entergy Texas residential customers will soon see a refund on their bills due to lower fuel costs in 2024.

Why are customers receiving a fuel refund?

The backstory:

Customers are billed for a fuel charge that covers the cost of fuel used to generate electricity and energy that is purchased from other companies to meet customer demand, the company says. The charge varies based on fuel prices. Entergy Texas says they make no profit from fuel charges.

Because of lower natural gas prices in 2024, the savings are being passed on to customers.

How will customers receive the refund?

Customers will receive the refund as a bill credit that will be automatically applied over three months, beginning in February.

By the numbers:

According to the company, a typical residential customer using 1,000 kWh of energy per month can see a refund as a $5.93 bill credit each month for three months – for a total of nearly $18. The credit varies based on energy usage.

What they're saying:

"Keeping energy costs affordable is at the heart of what we do," said Stuart Barrett, vice president of customer service at Entergy Texas. "We know that every dollar counts, especially during the colder months when energy bills tend to be higher. By passing these fuel savings directly to our customers, we hope to provide some relief while staying true to our commitment to delivering reliable service at the lowest possible price."