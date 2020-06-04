Emergency SNAP benefits in Texas extended during COVID-19 pandemic

Around $177 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, food benefits will be provided for the month of June in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SNAP is a federal program, administered by HHSC, that provides food assistance to approximately 1.4 million eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Thursday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size.

"As we continue the process of safely and strategically opening Texas for business, we are committed to ensuring families across the state have access to nutritious food," said Governor Abbott.

More than 900,000 SNAP households will see the additional amount on their Lone Star Card by June 12. The emergency June allotments are in addition to the $414.7 million in benefits previously provided to Texans in April and May.

"This extension of emergency benefits will help Texans in need provide for their families while our state continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com.