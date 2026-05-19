Service dog shot at protecting owner from pit bull attack on Ella Boulevard

The Brief Harris County authorities say a suspect's pit bull attacked a person out with his service dog. The service dog protected his owner from the attack, officials said. The owner of the pit bull allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot at the service dog.



An investigation is underway in north Harris County after a suspect shot at a service dog after his dog attacked the owner.

Suspect shoots at service dog

What we know:

Constable Mark Herman's Office reports they were called about a weapons disturbance on Ella Boulevard at the Venti Apartments.

According to officials, the victim claimed they were attacked by a pit bull while with their service dog. The service dog protected their owner during the attack.

The owner of the pit bull allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot at the service dog.

Constable deputies are actively searching for the suspect, who might still be in the area.

EMS was called out of precaution to evaluate the victim, officials said.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said if any charges would be filed.