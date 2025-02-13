Edgebrook Drive shooting: Son charged, accused of murdering father

The Brief Jason Isaac Foust was charged with murder for the shooting death of his 47-year-old father on Edgebrook Drive. Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced his father dead at the home after they found him suffering from a gunshot wound. Foust was seen with a gun inside the home and was placed in custody.



The son accused of shooting and killing his father on Tuesday in southeast Houston has been charged in the killing.

Houston police say 21-year-old Jason Isaac Foust was charged with murder in Harris County.

Son charged with father's murder

What we know:

Officers with the Houston Police Department were called to the 500 block of Edgebrook Drive for assistance with the Houston Fire Department.

HFD paramedics found a 47-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound inside the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jason Isaac Foust, 21 (Courtesy of Houston Police Department)

According to police, Foust was seen with a gun inside the home. He was brought outside to put the gun inside a car in the driveway, before being brought back into the home and being detained, officials said.

FOX 26 was also told the mother and grandmother were inside the home when some type of altercation occurred.

Foust is currently booked in jail on a $50,000 bond, court records state.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the victim's name.