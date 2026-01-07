Eastex Freeway: Suspect in 27-mile long chase identified, bond denied

The Brief Omar Antonio Moreno, 53, was officially charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and one count of evading arrest. His bond was denied by the judge. Moreno allegedly led law enforcement on a 65-minute long chase, along 27 miles. The sheriff's office claims he hit at least eight vehicles during the incident.



Harris County officials have identified the suspect believed to have led law enforcement on a chase in a military-style semi-trailer truck.

Omar Antonio Moreno, 53, appeared in court on Tuesday and was officially charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and one count of evading arrest. His bond was denied by the judge.

Detectives are also working to determine if an additional charge of theft will be filed as Moreno did not own the vehicle he was driving during the chase.

Military-style trailer truck involved in chase

What we know:

Chief Deputy Tommy Diaz with Harris County Sheriff's Office reports an off-duty Precinct 4 constable deputy called around 9:47 p.m. on Sunday about a hit-and-run.

The off-duty deputy was at a gas station along Eastex Freeway and Aldine Bender when another driver reported the trailer truck had crashed into him.

Officials report a sheriff's deputy responded to the call, but the driver, now identified as Moreno, refused to stop. A low-speed chase began along the northbound lanes of Eastex Freeway.

Omar Moreno mugshot

According to Chief Diaz, responding deputies activated emergency equipment. The sheriff's office attempted to use spike strips multiple times to flatten the vehicle's tires, but the suspect continued fleeing from authorities. Multiple other law enforcement agencies, such as Texas DPS, Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, and the Houston Police Department, assisted in the chase.

At some point, the vehicle stopped near Beltway 8 at Garrett Road and deputies approached, Chief Diaz said. One deputy did shoot their weapon, but the suspect sped off in their vehicle, continuing the chase.

The sheriff's office says the chase lasted 65 minutes and went 27-miles at top speeds of 40 mph before the trailer truck came to a stop on the Eastex Freeway at Little York.

The Harris County SWAT team was called to the scene to make contact with the suspect and get him out of the vehicle by using verbal commands. When that didn't work, authorities decided to deploy tear gas to get him out.

Moreno then surrendered to authorities without incident around 1:20 a.m. on Monday.

What we don't know:

It still has not been confirmed where Moreno got the semi-trailer truck.

Vehicles allegedly hit by Moreno

The Harris County Sheriff's Office reports the following vehicles were hit by the suspect during the incident at these locations:

One vehicle at Hermann Road and Suburban Road at 8:35 p.m.

One vehicle at Winfield Road and Hirsch Road at 9:34 p.m.

One vehicle at Aldine Mail Route Road and Eastex Freeway at 9:37 p.m.

One vehicle in the 11900 block of Mandy at 9:46 p.m.

Two vehicles at Old North Belt Drive and N. Sam Houston Parkway at 9:49 p.m.

Two vehicles at N. Sam Houston Parkway at Mesa Road at 9:57 p.m.