Easter the Houston way; how our community celebrated

The Brief Houston celebrated Easter the Houston way with multiple community events Easter Sunday started with mass at the Co-Cathedral and ended with a brewery event Multiple organizers decided to work the holiday to bring joy to our one-of-a-kind city



While many gathered with their family, cooked meals and celebrated the Easter Holiday in Houston, others suited up and went to work organizing events for our community.

Easter Mass

The Co-Cathedral in downtown Houston hosted Easter Mass services in both English and Spanish. Serving more than 1.7 million Catholics in the area, the Co-Cathedral welcomed hundreds to mark the resurrection of Christ.

Bunnies on the bayou

Not far from the cathedral, the Buffalo Bayou transformed into a festive hub for Bunnies on the Bayou, an annual celebration hosted by the nonprofit of the same name.

It's described by organizers as a music festival that is a "vibrant celebration of community and culture, featuring Grammy Award-winning artists and renowned DJs who electrify the stage." The event, known for its high energy and inclusive spirit, raises funds and awareness for Houston’s LGBTQ+ community.

"It's all about supporting the community, it's all about raising money and critical funds for organizations in our community," said Bunnies on the Bayou president Jacques Bourgeois. "Since 2000, we've raised over $2 million for local LGBTQIA local non-profits in the city."

Bad Astronaut Brewing Easter-style Punk Rock Garage Sale

Bad Astronaut Brewing tapped into Easter in a more alternative way—partnering with Insomnia Gallery to host a punk rock-themed garage sale. The market featured more than 50 local artists, vintage vendors, and creators.

The event happens every third Sunday of the month, but this week it had an Easter-twist, welcoming families to an Easter egg hunt around the brewery.

"People still need stuff to do," said event organizer Chris Unclebach. "Whether you’ve already celebrated or you don’t celebrate at all, we’re here to have a good time and give people an opportunity."

J-Bar-M Barbecue autism awareness car show

A day earlier, J-Bar-M Barbecue combined horsepower with heart by holding an Autism Awareness Car Show and Easter egg hunt. Organizer David Infante emphasized the importance of unity and acceptance within car culture and the broader community.

"We’re out here to promote autism acceptance and inclusion," Infante said. "Whether you're special needs or not—it’s about unity. It’s about community."

From Mass to music and muscle cars, Houston proved once again that the city knows how to celebrate Easter—with heart, with purpose, and with everyone in mind.