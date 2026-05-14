East Houston homeowner shoots, kills homeless man reportedly trespassing

The Brief Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a homeless man in an East Houston neighborhood. A homeowner reports he shot the man after he had attacked him during a confrontation. According to officials, the homeless man had trespassed onto several of the other homeowners' properties.



An investigation is underway after a homeless man was shot and killed in East Houston by a homeowner, according to Houston police.

Homeless man shot after allegedly trespassing

What we know:

Lieutenant Willkens says officers were initially called around 8 p.m. to a neighborhood near Tidwell Road about a suspicious person. At the scene, police were told a homeless man frequently trespassed at the new housing development with some homes still under construction.

According to several homeowner's reports, the homeless man had been going through their backyards. On Wednesday, the alleged shooter says he caught the man in his backyard and another witness said he saw the homeless man by his yard.

The homeowner said he confronted the man outside a vacant home and tried to get him to leave, police say. The homeless man left the neighborhood but then returned.

Lt WIllkens said the homeowner confronted the homeless man for a second time on Tidwell Road. The incident turned physical and the homeowner claims the homeless man attacked him.

The homeowner pulled out a pistol and shot the homeless man, who then took off running, officials said. The homeowner wasn't sure if he shot him and got into his car to try finding him. When police officers arrived at the neighborhood in response to the suspicious person's call, the homeowner informed them about what happened.

The homeless man was soon found dead in a nearby ditch.

What we don't know:

It is unsure if charges will be filed at this time.