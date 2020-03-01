East Houston car crash leads to fatal officer-involved shooting

article

Authorities were called to the scene of a car crash on Freeport and Oakleaf around 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Callers reported that a driver got out of the car with a backpack and started walking away.

Police canvased the area and found a man fitting the description at 14406 Maisemore Rd. As they closed in, he pulled out a gun and began waving it around, saying that he wouldn't go back to jail. When the gun was pointed at the officers, a deputy fired.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story.

