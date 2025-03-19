Houston: Man fatally struck by vehicles on East Freeway while being chased by others, police say

The Brief The crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. Monday in the Fifth Ward area. Police say a man was chased by several people from the service road of the freeway. The man ran across the freeway and was struck by two vehicles.



Houston police are investigating a pedestrian's death after he was allegedly chased onto the East Freeway in Fifth Ward.

East Freeway pedestrian crash

What we know:

The incident was reported at about 10:45 p.m. on Monday in the 5300 block of I-10.

According to police, a man was being chased by several people from the service road. He allegedly ran across the mainlanes of the freeway and was struck by two vehicles.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers who struck the man remained at the scene. The two men were questioned by police and were released.

What we don't know:

The pedestrian will be identified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The events leading up to the incident are unclear at this time.