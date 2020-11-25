Early Voting starts today for Houston area runoff elections

Today is the first day of early voting for the Harris County runoff elections. Polls will be closed over the holiday weekend and then open again on Monday, November 30. Early voting will then continue through December 8, 2020. Election Day is Saturday, December 12, 2020.

14 early voting locations ​​​​​​​

Other counties in the greater Houston area will begin early voting on November 30 with election day being held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

Races being decided in Harris County.

HOUSTON – City Council District B

Cynthia Bailey

Tarsha Jackson

Other area runoff elections

City of Baytown – Council District 4

Thomas Parent

Jacob Powell

City of Baytown - Council District 6

Mike Lester

Susan Cummings

Humble City Council - Place 4

Arliss Ann Bentley

Paula Settle

City of La Porte – Council District 6

Gary Rohr

Robbie McLarrin

City of Nassau Bay- Mayor

Bob Warters

Ashley Graves



