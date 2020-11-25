Early Voting starts today for Houston area runoff elections
HOUSTON - Today is the first day of early voting for the Harris County runoff elections. Polls will be closed over the holiday weekend and then open again on Monday, November 30. Early voting will then continue through December 8, 2020. Election Day is Saturday, December 12, 2020.
14 early voting locations
Other counties in the greater Houston area will begin early voting on November 30 with election day being held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.
SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS
Races being decided in Harris County.
HOUSTON – City Council District B
Cynthia Bailey
Tarsha Jackson
Houston activist Cynthia Bailey able to run for city council despite critics
Advertisement
FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS
Other area runoff elections
City of Baytown – Council District 4
Thomas Parent
Jacob Powell
City of Baytown - Council District 6
Mike Lester
Susan Cummings
Humble City Council - Place 4
Arliss Ann Bentley
Paula Settle
City of La Porte – Council District 6
Gary Rohr
Robbie McLarrin
City of Nassau Bay- Mayor
Bob Warters
Ashley Graves