Expand / Collapse search

Early Voting starts today for Houston area runoff elections

By
Published 
News
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Today is the first day of early voting for the Harris County runoff elections. Polls will be closed over the holiday weekend and then open again on Monday, November 30. Early voting will then continue through December 8, 2020. Election Day is Saturday, December 12, 2020.

14 early voting locations ​​​​​​​

Other counties in the greater Houston area will begin early voting on November 30 with election day being held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Races being decided in Harris County.

HOUSTON – City Council District B
Cynthia Bailey
Tarsha Jackson

Houston activist Cynthia Bailey able to run for city council despite critics

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

 

Other area runoff elections

City of Baytown – Council District 4
Thomas Parent
Jacob Powell

City of Baytown - Council District 6
Mike Lester
Susan Cummings

Humble City Council  - Place 4
Arliss Ann Bentley
Paula Settle

City of La Porte – Council District 6
Gary Rohr
Robbie McLarrin

City of Nassau Bay- Mayor
Bob Warters
Ashley Graves


 