Houston e-bike rider seeking to press charges against driver she claims attempted to hit her

The Brief A Houston woman alleges a driver tried to hit her while she was riding an E-bike in NE Houston. The e-bike rider says she attempted to get the vehicle's license plate when the driver allegedly displayed road rage against her. Houston Police are investigating.



Crystal Cumpian says she began riding her e-bike as a means of comfort after her mom died in July 2024, but now, she’s on edge after nearly being hit by a vehicle.

"So, if this woman hits me, then I’m going to go flying off the bike, then another car is going to come and hit me, and it’s going to be a major accident. You know, I was in super disbelief what was happening," said Cumpian.

Full video

The backstory:

On March 12th, just before 1 pm, Cumpain says she was enjoying a regular ride on her electric bike along Irvington Boulevard and Collingsworth Street.

According to state law, Cumpian and other e-bike riders are allowed to ride on the road as long as they obey traffic laws.

Cumpian says she was making sure to avoid cracks and potholes when things turned scary.

"All of a sudden, I just noticed a red SUV approaching on my left, and she got super close to me. At the time, everything was happening so fast. I was really scared, and I was super shocked that she had even come that close to me," said Cumpian. "I tried my best to keep the bike balanced and kind of swerve out the way without jerking it and, if I would have jerked it, I still would have fell. I kind of pulled off to the side a little bit. My hands were shaking, I was super scared, and I saw she just sped off northbound."

Cumpian said she followed the driver northbound to get the license plate and met the driver of the Red Chevy Equinox here at Cavalcade Street and Irvington.

According to her, that’s when things escalated further.

"That’s when I was able to take a picture of her license plate. When I did that, that’s when she rolled down her window, yelling profanities at me, saying, ‘You don’t need to be on the road.’ She’s waving her hands around, she's clearly trying to provoke a physical confrontation with me," said Cumpian.

Investigation underway

What's next:

Thankful to not have been hit, Cumpian says she wants to press charges against the driver of the red SUV, and hopes this serves as a reminder to share the road.

"Just be patient on the road. "I mean not only are you going to cause harm to the e-biker or the pedestrian cyclists pedestrian whoever it is, but you may cause harm to yourself, you’re going to get in trouble and bring harm to your family. "Everyone loses in that situation," said Cumpian.

Houston Police say they are still investigating at this time.