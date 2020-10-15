Dump truck crashes into 93-year-old woman's Highlands home

article

An investigation is underway after a dump truck crashed into the front of a Highlands home early Thursday morning.

The crash occurred in the 1100 block of S Main Street around 2:50 a.m.

The driver reportedly came across some low hanging power lines and lost control of his truck as he tried to swerve away.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital.

A neighbor said the 93-year-old woman who lives in the home was shakeup but not injured.

