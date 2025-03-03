1 dead after shooting on Dumfries Drive, suspected shooter on the run: police

The Brief A man was killed while in front of a building on Dumfries Drive late Sunday evening. Two men got into an altercation and a third party tried to intervene to separate them. The shooter pulled out a weapon and shot the victim, police say. Both the suspected shooter and third party male left the scene before law enforcement arrived.



A deadly shooting in southwest Houston is being investigated by police after an alleged altercation escalated, officials say.

Man killed on Dumfries Drive

What we know:

Both the Houston police and fire departments responded to 6305 Dumfries Drive around 11:15 p.m. Sunday evening for a shooting.

Dumfries Drive shooting (Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston)

A man was found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by Houston Fire Department units at the scene.

Based on preliminary information, Lieutenant J.P. Horelica says the victim got into an altercation with another man and a third man tried to intervene and separate the two.

At some point, the suspect pulled out a weapon and shot at the man, hitting him once.

Both the shooter and third party man left the scene before police arrived.

What we don't know:

Houston police do not have a clear identification of the shooting suspect.