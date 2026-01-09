Driver in stolen truck hits multiple vehicles during Harris Co. chase: authorities

The Brief A suspect caused several accidents during a chase on Friday morning, authorities say. He allegedly was driving a stolen vehicle and had open warrants. He is facing additional charges for the incident on Friday.



A suspect was taken into custody after crashing into several vehicles while leading constable deputies on a chase in a stolen pickup truck on Friday morning, authorities say.

What we know:

According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, the pursuit began as a traffic stop.

A deputy with the constable’s office pulled over the vehicle and ran the license plate. Authorities say the F550 truck came back as stolen out of Montgomery County.

The constable’s office says the deputy saw the driver throw something – possibly an illegal substance – out of the window.

The driver then took off, leading constable deputies on a pursuit that lasted about 15-20 minutes, authorities say.

The suspect is accused of causing several crashes before hitting a box truck near Louetta Road and Kuykendahl Road.

The suspect was then taken into custody. Authorities say he had open warrants and faces more charges for the chase.

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been identified. It’s unclear how many other vehicles were damaged, but the constable’s office says no serious injuries have been reported.