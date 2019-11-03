Driver fatally shot by motorcyclist near Eastex Freeway: HPD
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead along Eastex Freeway on Sunday.
According to officers, they received a call on the incident around 1:30 p.m. on 59 and Rankin Road.
A motorcyclist allegedly pulled up next to a grey Sedan and fired shots. The motorcyclist then fled the scene.
Police say the driver shot was pronounced dead at the scene.
HPD is still looking for a suspect driving a black motorcycle.