Driver fatally shot by motorcyclist near Eastex Freeway: HPD

Houston police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead along Eastex Freeway on Sunday.

According to officers, they received a call on the incident around 1:30 p.m. on 59 and Rankin Road.

A motorcyclist allegedly pulled up next to a grey Sedan and fired shots. The motorcyclist then fled the scene.

Police say the driver shot was pronounced dead at the scene.

HPD is still looking for a suspect driving a black motorcycle.