Driver dies in fiery crash on Richmond Ave in southwest Houston

Police say one person died when a car crashed into a tree and caught on fire on Richmond Avenue in southwest Houston.

The fire department and police responded to the crash around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 7500 block of Richmond near Freshmeadows.

When they arrived, they found a BMW on fire, split in half around a tree. The driver was found dead inside of the car.

According to police, a witness reported that the car ran a red light on Hillcroft at a high rate of speed and then lost control before crashing.

The police department says the witness reported that there was a black Challenger or Charger that was possibly racing. Anyone with information is asked to call HPD’s Vehicular Crimes Division.

"If they were participating in racing, it's better if they turn themselves in before we find them. There is video. We will find them," Sgt. Uribe with HPD VCD said.

The investigation is ongoing.

