The owner of a driving school is facing charges for sexually assaulting one of his students. Police say 61-year-old Ronald Avery Eglin assaulted a teenager during drive-time at the Texas School of Driving.

Ronald Eglin is the owner and instructor of the Texas School of Driving on Almeda Road in southwest Houston.

According to court documents, he forced himself onto a teen and police believe that the teen is not the only victim.

"At this time, we are seeking the communities help as we believe there may be other victims out there," said Curtis King, a detective at the Houston Police Department.

A 17-year-old told police Eglin sexually assaulted her on Oct. 2 during a driving lesson. He was charged 25 days later on Oct. 27.

"Without going into too much detail, he is utilizing his role as a driving school instructor to make contact with his victims," said King.

Court documents show the teenager was driving the vehicle for student learners when Eglin told her he would help her press the gas pedal. The teen said he began rubbing her thigh. When they got back to the driving school, the student driver said Eglin asked sexual questions and put his hands in the teen's pants.

"It is very disturbing and difficult to imagine someone doing this and taking advantage of unsuspecting teens," said King.

Court documents also show Eglin had videos and pictures of other girls on his phone. The content caused HPD to believe there are more incidents of sexual assault.

"As of right now, there are currently four police reports involving Mr. Eglin," said King.

Police say several other people, from ages 15 to 19-years-old, claim Eglin enticed them to perform sexual acts.

"That is a factor and reason why we are reaching out to the community and asking potential victims to come forward," said King.

The Houston Police Department said a formal complaint has been filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation regarding the Texas School of Driving. The TDLR said Eglin is still a licensed instructor with his license expiring next year. They said driving instructors must pass a fingerprint-based criminal background check before they can get a license.

Houston police encourage anyone with information on Ronald Eglin to come forward.