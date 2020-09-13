Expand / Collapse search

Drive-by shooting in SE Houston under investigation

HOUSTON - An afternoon drive-by shooting in southeast Houston is under investigation. 

Authorities said the they responded to reports of a shooting in the 6800 block of Sherwood Drive just after 1:30 p.m. 

When authorities arrived on the scene, they found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officer Cimeni with the Houston Police Department said an adult was taken to the hospital for his injuries. 

Cimeni said it's unclear what led up to the shooting. 

If you have any information, contact Houston Police Department Major Assaults at (713) 308-8800. 