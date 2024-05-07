Expand / Collapse search
Drake's property reportedly taped off by cops after shooting in area

By Daniel Miller
Updated  May 7, 2024 9:08am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Digital Team

Rap star Drake’s mansion in an upscale Toronto neighborhood was reportedly taped off by police after a shooting left a man injured early Tuesday morning. 

The shooting occurred at 2:09 a.m. ET at Bayview and Lawrence Avenues. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man seriously injured, and he was taken to an area hospital, Toronto Police tell FOX Television Stations. 

RELATED: Kendrick Lamar accuses Drake of being a 'certified pedophile' in 'Not Like Us' diss track

Drake.jpg

FILE-Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)

Authorities said the suspect left the area in a car, and there’s no further information on a description of the individual or vehicle at this time. 

RELATED: Kendrick-Drake beef 2024 and the fiercest rap beefs in history

Drake owns a massive 50,000 square-foot mansion and the rapper has occasionally shared images of his home online, CBC News in Toronto reported. 

The Toronto native has been in the news lately for a high-profile rap beef with Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar. 

Both artists have traded insults in a series of diss tracks over the past week, with Lamar accusing Drake of being a "certified pedophile" on the track "Not Like Us." 

This is a developing story that will be updated. This story was reported from Washington, D.C. 


 