Man shot during altercation in Downtown Houston; three suspects detained, police say

The Brief Police were called to St. Emanuel Street at about 2 a.m. Saturday. The victim was reportedly shot multiple times, but he is expected to recover. The victim allegedly said he didn't know the suspects before the altercation.



Three suspects could be charged after a shooting in Downtown Houston sent a man to a hospital early Saturday morning.

Downtown Houston shooting overnight

What we know:

Police were called at about 1:50 a.m. Saturday to St. Emanuel Street near Walker.

When officers arrived, one man was reportedly found with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Lieutenant Khan, the shooting happened during an altercation on the street involving the victim and three suspects.

The suspects allegedly fled the scene on scooters, but police detained them shortly after.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he is expected to recover. He allegedly told police that he didn't know the suspects before the altercation.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

It's not clear if the suspects will be charged in this incident.