Woman killed in crash tied to New Year's shutdown on Eastex Freeway, police say

The Brief A woman reportedly died in the second crash tied to the Eastex Freeway shutdown in Downtown Houston on Thursday morning. A chain reaction involving three vehicles allegedly led to the woman being struck while she was standing on the side of the freeway. Three other people were hospitalized and are expected to recover.



A woman is dead after one of two crashes that led to the Eastex Freeway being closed off Thursday morning in Downtown Houston.

New details on fatal Eastex Freeway shutdown

What we know:

The first crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-59 toward the exit to I-10, near Daikin Park. First responders were called at about 6:30 a.m. and partially blocked the freeway.

Related article

At about 6:50 a.m., police say another crash happened at the scene when a Honda Accord rear-ended a Nissan Kicks.

The Nissan driver allegedly got out of her vehicle and was standing on the side of the freeway when a Ford F150 struck the Honda, causing the Honda to hit the woman.

Police say the Nissan driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Honda driver and passenger, and a passenger in the Ford were taken to hospitals. Their injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.

The driver of the Ford was not injured.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time. Police say the deceased victim was 23 years old.

No details about the initial crash are available at this time.