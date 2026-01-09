8-year-old caught with gun at Texas school, officials say

article

The Brief An 8-year-old student was caught with a gun at a school in Donna, Texas, on Friday morning, according to officials. Officials said the gun was seized by law enforcement and no one was ever in danger. There was no intent by the student to harm anyone, according to officials.



An 8-year-old student was caught with a gun at a South Texas school Friday morning, according to officials.

What we know:

In a statement released by the Donna Independent School District, officials said the gun was discovered about 7:30 a.m. before classes started at Garza Elementary School.

"The situation was identified promptly, the gun was secured by law enforcement, and district safety protocols were followed," district officials said in the statement.

According to officials, the student never intended to harm anyone. Neither students nor staff were in danger, officials said.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say why the child brought the gun to school or if the weapon was loaded when it was found. It is also not clear if the student faces any disciplinary action or if any criminal charges will be filed in connection with the incident.