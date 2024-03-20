Dollars & Sense - March 20, 2024

Rents are up 30%, but you don’t have to pay that. What to say to a landlord to get a lower rent.

Also, before you book a flight, buy a gift card that can save you big bucks.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Vintage clothing for pennies on the dollar, how Second Hand shopping buys a first class look for less.

Click the video player above to watch LIVE or tune in on FOX Local.