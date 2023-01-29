Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from SUN 5:41 PM CST until MON 10:00 AM CST, Montgomery County
13
River Flood Warning
from SUN 8:52 PM CST until WED 8:00 AM CST, Liberty County, Polk County
Flood Warning
from SUN 5:12 PM CST until MON 10:00 AM CST, Harris County, Waller County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 7:20 PM CST until TUE 6:00 AM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 7:00 PM CST until TUE 1:00 AM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
Flood Warning
from SUN 5:31 PM CST until MON 10:00 AM CST, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 4:46 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:24 PM CST, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CST until WED 10:00 PM CST, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
until SUN 6:45 PM CST, Liberty County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 3:34 PM CST until SUN 6:45 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 4:35 PM CST until SUN 6:45 PM CST, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Montgomery County, Waller County

Dog recovering after cemented to Florida sidewalk for days: 'He was left to die'

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 3:16PM
Pets and Animals
FOX TV Digital Team
dsogcement2 article

Tri-County Humane said Trooper was found cemented to a sidewalk left to die. (Credit: Tri-County Humane)

BOCA RATON, Fla. - An animal shelter is looking for the person who cemented a dog to a sidewalk, leaving him there for days. 

The Tri-County Humane of Boca Raton, Florida, posted the heartbreaking story to its Facebook page on January 23. 

"He was cemented to the ground," the post read. "You read that right. Completely stuck to the sidewalk off Yamato Road for what seemed like days. He was left to die."

RELATED: Abandoned dog found with handwritten note reunites with owner

They described the dog's smell as "unbearable." Veterinarians shaved him down after seeing maggots crawling in his fur. He also had overgrown nails and "terrible" dental decay. 

They then named the dog, "Trooper" saying that he was diagnosed with 22 ailments and 22 medical conditions in one day, including paralysis, heart murmur, worms, enlarged prostate, ear infections and UTI. 

"Friends, Trooper needs your help," she shelter added.

So far the shelter has raised more than $14,000 to help pay for medical expenses. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 