Dog dies in house fire caused by space heater in northeast Houston

Firefighters say a space heater that was being used to keep a dog warm in a garage sparked a house fire in northeast Houston.

Nine units arrived to the house on Blue River Drive before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday and found heavy smoke in the attic. They were able to pinpoint the origin to the garage.

Fire officials say a space heater that was keeping a dog warm in the garage caused the fire. The dog did not survive.

Two people inside the house made it out.