Dodiewood Lane shooting: One shot, 2 others injured after reported neighbor dispute

The Brief Gerardo Nava Corona has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to a shooting in northwest Houston. Authorities say an argument broke out between neighbors and escalated to a shooting. According to HCSO, one person was shot, another person was shot at, and the third victim was injured in a physical altercation before the shooting.



A suspect has been identified in the shooting that injured three people early Thanksgiving morning in northwest Houston.

Harris County Sheriff's Office reports Gerardo Nava Corona has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being detained on Thursday.

Northwest Houston neighborhood shooting

What we know:

Around 1:40 a.m., deputies with District 1 were called to a weapons disturbance on Lawn Wood Lane near Dodiewood Lane.

When they arrived, they found three males between their early 20s to early 40s, injured. Two of the men were suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to officials, four men, who are believed to be neighbors, were originally drinking in a garage at a home on Dodiewood Lane. An argument broke out between the men, which escalated to a shooting.

Witnesses told investigators Corona shot one of the men and then fired more shots at another male who was trying to run from the scene. The two victims were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The third male was injured in a physical altercation that happened before the shooting.

Harris County authorities report Corona gave a statement, but it was inconsistent with video evidence and what witnesses were saying.

What we don't know:

The reason behind the shooting is still unknown.