Dobie High School placed on lockdown after reports of person with weapon

The Brief Dobie High School was placed on lockdown after reports of a person on campus with a firearm, officials say. A student said they saw a person with a weapon on campus. Pasadena ISD says all leads have been investigated, and no threats have been identified. However, they are continuing their search out of caution.



Pasadena ISD's Dobie High School was placed on lockdown after reports of a person on campus with a firearm, officials say.

Pasadena ISD sent a statement to parents saying, out of caution, the high school was placed on lockdown after a student said they saw a person with a weapon on campus.

In an update, the school district says all leads have been investigated, and no threats have been identified. However, law enforcement continues to sweep the campus out of caution. They will be conducting classroom-by-classroom sweeps as an extra layer of safety.

The investigation is ongoing as law enforcement and campus administration responded to the possible threat immediately.

Pasadena ISD says all students and staff are safe. Parents should not come to the campus as it may interfere with emergency operations, the district said.

According to the campus, students are supervised by staff.