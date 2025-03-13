DJ Daniel promoted to honorary assistant police chief of Kemah

The Brief Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel promoted as honorary Assistant Chief of Police for Kemah Police Department. Kemah mayor also declared March 12 DJ Daniel Day. DJ Daniel was honored as a officer in Kemah back in 2022, but has been promoted to assistant chief.



Mini police officer Devarjaye Daniel from Houston has been given another honor out of Kemah on Wednesday.

At 13-years-old, DJ Daniel has been battling brain and spinal cancer and his dream since he was younger has been to be a police officer. Since then, he has been sworn-in law enforcement agencies across the country and in Italy, and he's still going!

RELATED: DJ Daniel, father say honor during President Trump's speech was a surprise

Kemah honors DJ Daniels as honorary assistant Chief of Police

What we know:

On Wednesday, the Keman Police Department honored Daniels with the title during an event at the Jimmy Walker Community Center.

Daniel was also given a key to the city by Kemah Mayor Robin Collins. Mayor Collins also declared March 12 a holiday to be called DJ Daniel Day, Kemah PD said.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

He was honored as a officer in Kemah back in 2022, but has been promoted to assistant chief.

Who is DJ Daniels?

Daniel was told back in 2018 by doctors he had five months to live with his cancer diagnosis.

Devarjaye grew up watching his military father interact with men and women in uniform. It was in watching them that at 9-years-old he grew an admiration for those in uniform and decided he wanted a career in law enforcement.