Disney World workers petition to delay reopening of parks

An online petition has been started asking Walt Disney World officials to delay the reopening of the parks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The theme parks shut down in mid-March and are getting ready to reopen starting July 11. Reopening would bring back tens of thousands of furloughed employees, but many who signed the petition say the parks aren't ready to bring back guests.

The MoveOn.org petition states that the recent spikes in COVID-19 cases in Florida show that "it is clear that theme parks – a non-essential business – should not be planning to operate until the cases have gone down again."

“This virus is not gone, unfortunately, it’s only become worse in this state,” reads the petition, which has just over 4,600 signatures. “While theme parks are a great way to relax and enjoy free time, it is a non-essential business; it is not fair to the people who work there to risk their lives, especially if they are at risk or have family members who are at risk. People are more important than making a profit. Mayors, theme park executives, government officials — please hear what we are saying.”

According to the Florida Department of Health, the state topped 100,000 confirmed cases on Monday. On Saturday, Florida saw its biggest single-day jump in cases, adding more than 4,000.

RELATED: No park hopping: Disney reveals new rules, reservation dates ahead of reopening

Eric Clinton, president of the Unite Here Local 362 union that represents Disney workers, told the Orlando Sentinel that most of the workers he has talked with are “pretty excited” about returning to work.

Advertisement

“Disney Springs has been open for over a month, and I haven’t heard of one news report or one cast member or one guest saying, ‘I got COVID 19,'" he told the publication.

RELATED: 10 things that will be different when Disney World reopens in July

The Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme parks will begin a phased reopening on July 11, with Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios reopening on July 15.

Disney has released details of the safety protocols that will be in place for guests and cast members when the parks reopen. Some of the measures include:

Face mask requirements for guests 2 and older

Mandatory temperatures checks

No park hopping

No parades or fireworks shows

'Social Distancing Squad' to roam the parks encouraging social distancing

On Friday, Disney revealed its new Park Pass System that will require guests to make a reservation for admission. You can read more about the news rules and safety measures HERE.

Universal Orlando Resort reopened to guests on June 5. SeaWorld Orlando reopened on June 11.

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.