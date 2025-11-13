DHS gives $10k to TSA agents who went "above and beyond" during 43 day government shutdown

The Brief The longest government shutdown in American history came to an end Thursday. Secretary for Homeland Security Kristi Noem shared DHS will be giving $10k checks to those Transportation Security Officers who went "above and beyond" during shutdown



The longest government shutdown in American history has officially come to an end after 43 days, and the Department of Homeland Security says it is taking steps to support TSA agents who "went above and beyond" during the unprecedented closure.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem held a news conference outlining new measures to recognize the Transportation Security Administration employees who continued working without pay.

What we know:

DHS: Bonus Checks Coming for TSA Agents

Department officials said tens of thousands of TSA employees across the country displayed "extraordinary" commitment during the 43-day shutdown.

"For the last 43 days, we have been dealing with a government shutdown that has been dramatically impacting the American people," said Noem.

They noted many agents picked up extra shifts, assisted passengers beyond their regular duties, and helped coworkers get to and from work — all while paychecks were halted.

To recognize that service, DHS announced that $10,000 bonus checks will be issued to TSA officers who demonstrated exemplary service.

"We are going to be handing out bonus checks of $10,000 to TSO’s who served with exemplary service… They are not only going to receive the paycheck they should have gotten all along, but also a bonus for stepping up, taking on extra shifts, and serving the American people," Noem said.

Why you should care:

DHS praised the employees' dedication

"Every single one of these individuals served with exemplary service… My hat’s off to every TSA employee. Thank you for what you do." said Juan Sanches, Federal Security Director.

Several local TSA officers were recognized for their dedication during the shutdown.

Recognizing Outstanding Service

One of those honored was Reico Walker, a 20-year officer and a member of the 20-year deployment force, which gives him additional responsibilities within TSA.

"They were examples to the rest of the individuals who worked with them and endured those hardships," Noem said. "I’d like to focus on Reico today because he is not only a 20-year officer, but he also takes on extra responsibilities. He fulfilled every one of his hours during the shutdown and was more than willing to take on extra shifts."

Another agent, Ashley Robinson, was also highlighted for her consistent service.

"Ashley continued to serve at TSA. She showed up and has been an excellent employee. But during the shutdown, she was also in the process of trying to buy a home — something that had to stop dramatically when her paycheck stopped coming."

What's next:

While there is still no clear timeline for when airport operations will fully return to normal, DHS officials said they plan to review each employee who went above and beyond during the shutdown to ensure they receive the promised $10,000 payment.