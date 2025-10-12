Deputy shoots dog to end fatal attack on owner in Bacliff

article

The Brief A man in Bacliff, Texas was killed after being attacked by his two pit bull dogs in his yard. A Sheriff's Deputy shot one of the dogs to stop the assault; the victim was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. The victim's identity is currently being withheld, and both dogs are now in the custody of Animal Control.



On October 12, 2025, Galveston County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a dog attack in the 400 block of Louisiana Avenue in Bacliff.

What we know:

Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was attacked by his two pit bull dogs. Witnesses reported observing both dogs, belonging to the victim, actively attacking him in the yard.

When deputies arrived, one dog remained latched onto the victim’s arm. In an effort to stop the attack and protect the victim, a deputy discharged his firearm, striking the dog in the center. The dog released the victim and retreated to a corner of the yard.

The victim was transported to HCA Clear Lake with CPR in progress and was later confirmed deceased from injuries sustained in the attack.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Galveston County Animal Control responded to the scene and took custody of both dogs.

What they're saying:

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office said in a press release on Sunday:

"Deputies never want to harm an animal, but in this case, immediate action was necessary in attempt to protect the victim's life."

What's next:

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit are on scene conducting the investigation and processing evidence.