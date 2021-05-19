Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Brazoria County, Calhoun County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Harris County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Wharton County
18
Flood Warning
from WED 1:13 PM CDT until WED 7:30 PM CDT, Jackson County, Matagorda County
River Flood Warning
from WED 2:54 PM CDT until SAT 8:21 AM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:09 AM CDT, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 10:20 AM CDT, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:18 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:54 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:21 PM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
Flood Warning
from WED 4:16 PM CDT until WED 5:45 PM CDT, Montgomery County, Waller County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:15 PM CDT, Waller County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:05 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
from WED 5:31 PM CDT until THU 10:31 PM CDT, Colorado County, Jackson County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County
Rip Tide Statement
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island
Flood Advisory
until WED 5:30 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Matagorda County
Flood Advisory
from WED 1:15 PM CDT until WED 7:15 PM CDT, Jackson County, Matagorda County
Coastal Flood Advisory
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island

Deputy saves life of unresponsive 10-day-old baby in San Bernardino County

By Mary Stringini
Published 
Heartwarming News
FOX 26 Houston
deputy-saves-baby article

Deputy Joshua Kelly with baby Victoria. (Credit: Rancho Cucamonga Police Department)

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - A San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy is being credited for heroically saving the life of an unresponsive 10-day-old girl. 

Authorities said that on the evening of April 29, Deputy Joshua Kelly responded to an unspecified medical aid call in the city of Rancho Cucamonga.  

He was the first to arrive at the home and was still unsure of what the actual emergency was. When he ran inside the home to assess the situation, a young woman, who was a caretaker for the family, handed deputy Kelly a 10-day-old baby girl.  

The baby was not breathing and her lips were turning blue, authorities said.  

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Deputy Kelly immediately began CPR and put the baby face down on his forearm. For several minutes, the deputy gave the baby back thrusts then turned her over and began chest compressions. 

Despite feeling the baby go limp in his arms, deputy Kelly refused to give up.  He continued CPR for several more minutes and the baby finally began taking small breaths. 

She was taken to the hospital and released a few hours later.  

According to the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department, deputy Kelly later visited the family’s home to officially meet Victoria and her twin sister Abigail. The family was grateful for the opportunity to meet deputy Kelly and called him an angel. 

deputy-saves-baby-1.jpg

Deputy Joshua Kelly meets with family of baby girl he saved. (Credit: Rancho Cucamonga Police Department)

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.