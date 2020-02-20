Expand / Collapse search

Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer- full interview

One on one with Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer

Greg Groogan talks with Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer via satellite on a variety of topics including his electability, the environment "We are going to have to rebuild the United States, including Texas and that is going to create literally millions of good-paying union jobs over four and a half million," Steyer said.

"We're gonna give a 10% tax cut to every American who makes less than $250,000.

"We can control out borders, but we have to somehow, stop pretending that people who want to come here are bad."

I believe that quality public education starting with universal pre-schopol and going through college is a right."