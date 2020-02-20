Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer- full interview
Greg Groogan talks with Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer about his campaign and the issues, including immigration, healthcare, the environment, and the economy.
"We're gonna give a 10% tax cut to every American who makes less than $250,000.
"We can control out borders, but we have to somehow, stop pretending that people who want to come here are bad."
I believe that quality public education starting with universal pre-schopol and going through college is a right."