Delta adds second flight for viewing total solar eclipse on April 8

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Projected path and time of totality for the 2024 total solar eclipse over the U.S.

Delta Air Lines is giving customers a second shot at a sky view of the solar eclipse in the path of totality on April 8.

The company is adding a second flight for the path of totality, which will depart from Dallas -Fort Worth and arrive in Detroit at the same time as the other already-sold-out flight.

After the Feb. 19 announcement and subsequent 24-hour sellout of the first flight , Delta reported a more than 1,500% increase in online web searches for flights from Austin -Bergstrom International Airport to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport.

Delta flight 1010 will depart from Dallas at 12:30 p.m. CDT and arrive in Detroit with the other path-of-totality Delta flight at 4:20 p.m. EDT.

"DL 1010 will be operated on an A321neo – a larger plane than the AUS-DTW A220-300 – to allow more customers to experience the eclipse path of totality," the airline said. "The A321neo is Delta’s most fuel-efficient aircraft featuring 20 domestic First Class seats, 42 Delta Comfort+ seats and 132 Main Cabin seats, all with memory foam cushioning for improved comfort."

File: The totality stage of the Solar Eclipse over The United States on August 21, 2017 in Jefferson City, Missouri. (Brian Killian / Getty Images)

Delta travelers will have other prime opportunities to view the eclipse on five additional routes on April 8. Don't forget your protective viewing glasses if you're on these flights:

Flight 5699 from Detroit to White Plains, New York, departing at 2:59 p.m. EDT

Flight 924 from Los Angeles to Dallas-Fort Worth, departing at 8:40 a.m. PDT

Flight 2869 from Los Angeles to San Antonio, departing at 9 a.m. PDT

Flight 1001 from Salt Lake City to San Antonio, departing at 10:08 a.m. MDT

Flight 1683 from Salt Lake City to Austin, departing at 9:55 a.m. MDT

The April 8 eclipse is the last total eclipse to travel across North America until Aug. 12, 2045.

