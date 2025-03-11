Houston man sues Delta over Toronto crash landing

The Brief Tomas Stamm of Houston was on the Delta plane that crash-landed in Toronto on Feb. 17. Stamm claims he was knocked unconscious by the crash. He has filed a lawsuit against Delta and Endeavor Air.



A Houston man who was on a plane that crashed and then rolled over while trying to land in Toronto has filed a lawsuit against Delta Airlines.

Delta Crash

The backstory:

On Feb. 17, Delta Connection Flight 4819, from Minneapolis to Toronto, made a hard landing before it lost a wing, burst into flames and flipped onto its roof at Toronto’s airport. Although 21 people were injured, all 80 people on board survived the crash.

Following the crash, Delta offered each passenger $30,000 with "no strings attached."

Several passengers have since sued the airline.

Houston man sues Delta over crash

New Information:

The lawsuit names Delta and its subsidiary Endeavor Air.

Houston passenger Tomas Stamm hit his head against the window and was knocked unconscious, according to the lawsuit.

By the time Stamm regained consciousness, he claims he was drenched in jet fuel and hanging upside down in a smoke-filled cabin. He was able to make his way out of the inverted plane.

The lawsuit states that Houston passenger Tomas Stamm suffered serious and permanent physical and psychological injuries as a result of negligence and recklessness by the airline.

"The Flight 4819 flight crew failed to observe the most fundamental procedures for a landing approach into YYZ, failed to appropriately monitor flight conditions on approach, and failed to communicate and react in the cockpit to those flight conditions," reads the lawsuit.

The suit also claims the flight crew was inadequately hired, trained, managed and supervised. Delta has disputed those claims in other lawsuits.

READ MORE: Delta releases new information about captain, first officer flying plane that crashed in Toronto

What they're saying:

"This horrific crash was not an accident—it was a direct result of blatant negligence," said attorney Nomaan K. Husain. "Delta Airlines failed in its fundamental duty to ensure passenger safety. We intend to aggressively pursue justice and accountability to ensure this never happens again."

Delta declined to comment on pending litigation, but pointed FOX 26 to previous updates on the crash.