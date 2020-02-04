Delivery driver accused of writing his own tips on customers' receipts
article
SPRING, Texas - A Harris County delivery driver was arrested for allegedly writing his own monetary tips on receipts from customers.
Eric Wood, 19, is charged with credit card abuse, a state jail felony.
According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, a restaurant manager reported that he suspected Wood was writing his own tips. Constable deputies contacted the customers, who said they did not approve the additional tip charges, authorities say.
Pct. 4 says Wood confessed to writing his own monetary tips on the receipts.
The manager was able to refund the unauthorized tips back to the customers.