Delivery driver accused of writing his own tips on customers' receipts

article

A Harris County delivery driver was arrested for allegedly writing his own monetary tips on receipts from customers.

Eric Wood, 19, is charged with credit card abuse, a state jail felony.

According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, a restaurant manager reported that he suspected Wood was writing his own tips. Constable deputies contacted the customers, who said they did not approve the additional tip charges, authorities say.

Pct. 4 says Wood confessed to writing his own monetary tips on the receipts.

The manager was able to refund the unauthorized tips back to the customers.

MORE: Follow the latest local news