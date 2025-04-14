Delfonte Diamond found guilty on 2 sexual assault of a child charges

The Brief Delfonte Diamond was found guilty of two charges of sexual assault of a child. He was sentenced to 25 years for one charge and 20 years for the other. The sentences will be served concurrently. Records show Diamond is appealing his conviction.



Delfonte Diamond was found guilty of two charges of sexual assault of a child in Houston last week.

Delfonte Diamond sentenced

What we know:

Delfonte Diamond, 34, was facing two charges: aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years of age and sexual assault of a child under 17 years of age. The incidents dated back to 2019 and 2020.

On Wednesday, the jury found him guilty on both charges. He was sentenced to 25 years for one charge and 20 years for the other, but the sentences will be served concurrently.

What we don't know:

The victim is not identified due to their age and the nature of the case.

Diamond files appeal

The other side:

Records show that Diamond is appealing both convictions. His bond has been denied while appealing.