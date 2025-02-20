Deep water oil terminal approved off Texas coast

article

The Brief The Department of Transportation has approved plans for construction of an deep water port off the coast of Texas. The port, owned by Texas Gulflink, would be located 26.6 nautical miles off the coast of Brazoria County. Construction is expected to begin this year.



The Department of Transportation has approved construction of a deep water port off the coast of Brazoria County to export domestically produced oil.

The new port will be approximately 26.6 nautical miles off the coast and be connected to an on-shore site in Freeport Harbor and use dock space at the Port Freeport Public Docks.

What they're saying:

"Today, we are unleashing the full power of American energy," U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy said. "With this approval, we are increasing our energy revenue and unlocking our vast oil resources—not just for domestic security, but to dominate the global market. While the previous administration sat on their hands, our oil supply sat readily available beneath our feet, and American families paid the price at the pump. The previous leaders of this Department chose inaction while gas prices soared, leaving hard-working Americans to struggle. We will not stand by and allow this to continue."

By the numbers:

Texas Gulflink, who owns the port, said it will create around 450 new jobs.

Construction is expected to begin later this year, with the port becoming operational in 2027.

When operational, the port will be able to supply ships with up to 85,000 barrels of oil per hour.

The port would be fed by a pipeline connecting to a 319-acre facility in Brazoria County.

Unleashing American Energy Executive Order

"This plan opens the floodgates for American oil exports, putting our producers in the driver’s seat and ensuring that the world looks to the United States—not foreign adversaries—for energy supply," Duffy said. "By expanding production and giving American companies the ability to compete on the world stage, we are advancing American energy security, bringing more money into our country, and driving down costs for consumers. This plan is a declaration that American energy will fuel not just our own economy, but the global market—on our terms."

On day one of the Trump Administration, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that rolled back many of the Biden Administration's efforts to move the country into a more sustainable future, energy-wise.

The order states the administration's desire to "unleash America’s affordable and reliable energy and natural resources."

The order sought to roll back Biden-era restrictions on gas stoves, light bulbs and shower heads. It also eliminated the "electric vehicle mandate" and cut funding for electric vehicle charging that was included in the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The order rolls back research on climate change and greenhouse gases.