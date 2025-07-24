Deadly Houston crash: Woman pinned between vehicles during garage sale, police say
HOUSTON - A woman was pinned between vehicles and killed during a garage sale in southeast Houston, police say.
Deadly Houston crash
What we know:
Police responded to a deadly crash in the 3700 block of Carothers Street, near Kinney Street, around 9 p.m. Wednesday.
According to police, it appears there was a garage sale at the location.
As people were moving cars around, a woman was pinned between two vehicles, police say.
The woman was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.
What we don't know:
The woman who was killed has not been identified, but police say she is believed to have lived in the area. She was reportedly in her 50s.
What's next:
No one has been charged at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.