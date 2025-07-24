The Brief A woman was pinned between vehicles and killed in southeast Houston, police say. Police say it appears the incident happened while people were moving vehicles during a garage sale. No one has been charged.



A woman was pinned between vehicles and killed during a garage sale in southeast Houston, police say.

Deadly Houston crash

What we know:

Police responded to a deadly crash in the 3700 block of Carothers Street, near Kinney Street, around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, it appears there was a garage sale at the location.

As people were moving cars around, a woman was pinned between two vehicles, police say.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

What we don't know:

The woman who was killed has not been identified, but police say she is believed to have lived in the area. She was reportedly in her 50s.

What's next:

No one has been charged at this time. The investigation is ongoing.