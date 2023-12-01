Photos courtesy of The O’Colly / Kennedy Thomason, News and Lifestyle editor Expand

One day before the Big 12 Championship game between Oklahoma State University and the University of Texas at Austin, a longhorn was found mutilated in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

According to TMZ, the carcass of a steer was found around 6:30 a.m. in front of the university's FarmHouse fraternity house with its stomach cut open and an expletive carved into its side.

"OSU is appalled at the disturbing display of animal cruelty that occurred overnight at an off-campus location near a fraternity house. The Stillwater PD is investigating the incident, and the university’s Office of Student Support and Conduct has initiated an investigation," the university said in a statement on X.

*WARNING*: The images below contain graphic material.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photos courtesy of The O’Colly / Kennedy Thomason, News and Lifestyle editor

"Oklahoma State expects all students to adhere to university codes of conduct, and appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation," OSU went on to say.

TMZ says authorities have removed the animal from the campus property and Stillwater Police are investigating the incident.

Many believe the act is related to the OSU and Texas game on Saturday with the Texas team's mascot being a longhorn.

The fraternity house where the longhorn was discarded also released a statement on their Facebook page. "As a chapter founded on principles driven by our agricultural roots, we're just as sickened and surprised by this incident as our peers on campus," the fraternity states. "No FarmHouse member was involved in this incident and we do not condone cruelty or defacing livestock in any manner."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott even commented on the gruesome incident, saying, "That ain’t right. BIG mistake."

Stillwater police are asking anyone with information to call 405-372-4171 or their tip line at 405-533-8477.