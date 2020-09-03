Dayton mother seeking justice after her daughter was killed in a car crash

A Dayton mother is desperately seeking justice after her daughter was killed in a car crash in July.

For the last two months, Amanda Morales has been waiting for answers from investigators.

In July, Morales says her 27-year-old daughter, Allyssa Salazar left a bar and got in the car with a driver she claims was not sober enough to be behind the wheel.

Just after 2:30 a.m. on July 6, Dayton police say a car crashed along Hwy 146 South in Dayton, Texas.

Inside the car were two women, including Allyssa, who was seated in the passenger’s seat without a seatbelt.

"The car flipped three times and the car fell on top of my daughter and crushed her to death, so she broke every bone in her body. I couldn’t see her but this much from the nose up, Morales said.

Allyssa was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities rushed the driver to the hospital to check for injuries. Although Morales said multiple bottles of alcohol and a bag of marijuana were found in the car, investigators said the driver did not appear intoxicated and was not administered a sobriety test, nor taken into custody.

The driver reportedly left the hospital a few hours later on her own accord.

Morales is now working with an attorney and Mother’s Against Drunk Driving hoping to get justice. But she fears a key piece of evidence is missing.

"They should’ve did their job. They failed me. I asked them, 'so y’all didn’t do a sobriety test, y’all didn’t do a breathalyzer, y’all didn’t take her blood. Is she getting a ticket for the open containers? And they said, 'Uh, no ma’am.'

"I feel like I shouldn’t be trying to fight the police, I should be grieving my daughter," Morales said.

Morales now often replays a video of her daughter singing her happy birthday. She never thought it would be the last birthday they'd celebrate together.

"All I have are her videos now. That’s all I have. I miss her so much. I don’t know how I’m going to make it without her. I miss her so much," Morales said.

Morales said Allysa Salazar could sing like an angel and always dreamed of opening up her own beauty salon.

Dayton police says the case has been turned over to the Liberty County District Attorney's Office and will soon be presented to a grand jury to determine if the driver will face any charges.

Morales says her daughter Allyssa would’ve turned 28 at the end of the month.