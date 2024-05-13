Expand / Collapse search
David Sanborn, legendary saxophone player, dies at 78

By Catherine Stoddard
Updated  May 13, 2024 1:19pm CDT
Entertainment
FOX TV Stations
David-Sanborn.jpg article

FILE - Portrait of jazz musician David Sanborn at the Poplar Creek Music Theater in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, July 29, 1982.

David Sanborn, the legendary saxophonist and Grammy Award-winning musician, has died at 78, according to a post published on Sanborn’s social media accounts.

Sanborn passed away on Sunday afternoon after "an extended battle with prostate cancer with complications," according to the artist’s Instagram account. 

Sanborn had been diagnosed with cancer since 2018 "but had been able to maintain his normal schedule of concerts until just recently," the post continued. 

The gifted musician recorded with dozens of music icons including Stevie Wonder, James Brown, David Bowie, and many more, according to Sanborn’s official website. 

He won a total of six Grammys and had eight gold albums and one platinum, according to TMZ. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles.